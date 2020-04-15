OCS Proposed 2020-2021 School Calendar

Ohio County Schools are slated to start a week later than usual for the upcoming school year.

School officials have released the proposed 2020 to 2021 school calendar during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening.

The first day for students and staff is set for August 20th and August 14th, respectively.

Any holidays and important dates are listed below:

Labor Day, September 7th, 2020

Election Day, November 3rd, 2020

Veteran’s Day, November 11th, 2020

Thanksgiving Break, November 25th – November 27th, 2020

Winter Break, December 18th, 2020 – January 5th, 2021

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, January 18th, 2021

President’s Day, February 15th, 2021

Spring Break, April 1st, 2021 – April 9th, 2021

Wheeling Park High School seniors are expected to graduate May 23rd, 2021.

According to school officials, there shouldn’t be any changes to the proposed school calendar unless things change with the Pandemic.