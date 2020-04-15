OCS Proposed 2020-2021 School Calendar

Ohio County Schools are slated to start a week later than usual for the upcoming school year.
School officials have released the proposed 2020 to 2021 school calendar during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening.
The first day for students and staff is set for August 20th and August 14th, respectively.
Any holidays and important dates are listed below:
- Labor Day, September 7th, 2020
- Election Day, November 3rd, 2020
- Veteran’s Day, November 11th, 2020
- Thanksgiving Break, November 25th – November 27th, 2020
- Winter Break, December 18th, 2020 – January 5th, 2021
- Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, January 18th, 2021
- President’s Day, February 15th, 2021
- Spring Break, April 1st, 2021 – April 9th, 2021
Wheeling Park High School seniors are expected to graduate May 23rd, 2021.
According to school officials, there shouldn’t be any changes to the proposed school calendar unless things change with the Pandemic.