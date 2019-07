Pittsburgh police led the body of a fallen officer from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office Wednesday.

Officer Calvin Hall died three days after being shot.

pic.twitter.com/BJx9U7yFbH — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 17, 2019 Photo Provided by Pittsburgh Police Twitter Account

He was off duty at the time of the incident Sunday morning — when a disagreement during a party spilled in a street.

The 36-year-old was shot in the back three times.

The investigation has now shifted into a homicide case.

No arrests have been made, but people at the party have been questioned.