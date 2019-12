TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Officials say the cause of death for an 11-year-boy who became entangled in a blanket is still unknown.

It was reportedly tied to a beam in the basement of his home and was used as a swing.

Relatives and emergency personnel say they attempted to revive the child but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have commented that they believe the death was accidental.

