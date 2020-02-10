Official rules announced for Chick-fil-A’s “first 100” event at The Highlands

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- It’s no longer a secret that Chick-fil-A is coming to The Highlands with an opening date of February 27th.

What you might not know is that the first 100 people in line will get Chick-fil-A free for a year.

The first 100 campaign will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

A twelve-hour overnight campout will then begin and on Thursday morning those first 100 waiting in line over the age of 18 will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Chick-fil-A will open at 6:30 AM that Thursday morning for the special promotion.

Official rules can be found here

Additional details about Chick-fil-A Highlands will also be found at that link.

