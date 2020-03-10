Officials meet to discuss possible Mid-Ohio Valley Port District

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Members from counties on both sides of the Ohio River met Tuesday to discuss the possibility for a Mid-Ohio Valley Port District that would include seven counties in Ohio and nine counties in West Virginia.

Officials say OHDOT did a study years back, and found this area on the Ohio River wasn’t listed as a district. So, members from the Ohio Valley have been working on this since 2017, and now they’re finally ready to petition for it.

Officials say this will recognize the area and it’s importance on the Ohio River and waterway system. If it does become a port district, it will be the largest in the U.S. spanning over 200 river miles.

I think once we move this application forward, I think the collaboration portion is huge looking at regional partners working together as once. The collaboration is hugely important for all the citizens it will benefit in our region. PENNY TRAINA – CEO, COLUMBIANA CO. PORT AUTHORITY

A large amount of waterborne commerce applies to other things like support facilities for the commerce, boat service, or land-side connections. And again, economic development today, if people are looking to locate a new plant or to expand an existing one, they’re searching on the internet first for data. RON COLES – PRINCIPAL, WR COLES & ASSOCIATES

They say the reason for a port district is purely to accumulate statistics for people around the country to look at, further helping to recognize the importance of this area on the Ohio River.

Latest Posts: