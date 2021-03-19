Oglebay Good Zoo teaming up to host virtual country music concert

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Oglebay Good Zoo is joining forces with 240 other zoos to bring you a country concert.

All together for Animals is virtual concert starring Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Jessie James Decker, and more.

The concert is a fundraiser for all facilities in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. Oglebay is the fourth smallest community with a zoo within the AZA but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve been impacted differently than others.

So– just about every zoo in the country was pretty heavily impacted by the decreases in attendance and capacity associated with the COVID pandemic. Unlike a lot of businesses, we had to stay staffed, pretty much fully staffed, to take care of the animals and feed the animals throughout the entire time hen business levels may have been down. DR. JOE GREATHOUSE, OGLEBAY GOOD ZOO DIRECTOR

Oglebay is also working on bringing the Ohio Valley new exhibits this summer.

So– if you’d like to join in on the virtual county concert simply head to www.oglebay.com for tickets.

They’re $30 and half goes directly to these zoos