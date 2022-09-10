WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – These swimmers at Oglebay have perfected the doggy paddle.

September 10 is the last day that Oglebay’s Crispin Center Pool is open, and they are closing the season with their 10th Annual Drool at the Pool event.

These swimmers have perfected the doggy paddle😉🐶🐾

This is Oglebay’s 10th Annual Drool at the Pool, where dogs and their owners are welcome to come take a final dip in the pool for its last open day of the year!



A few special guests to look out for tonight on @WTRF7News 🐕‍🦺🦴 pic.twitter.com/dM85rswgBX — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 10, 2022

Owners and their furry friends were welcome to take one final dip in the pool and a donation of $10 per dog was requested for entry.

All donations benefit the care and conservation of Oglebay Good Zoo animals.

There were many dogs in attendance, and even some familiar faces.

“It makes me think we need a year-round pool for dogs.” Mayor Glenn Elliott – Mayor of Wheeling

”People are really appreciative. Every year we have a great turnout for it, so they are really appreciative for the chance to let their dogs swim and one last chance before we drain the pool for the season.” Mike Potts – Director of Operations at Oglebay Park

This event is part of Oglebay’s Paws in the Park Weekend, with other events like a dog hike, and K-9 with the Sheriff’s Department.