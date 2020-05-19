Oglebay to host firework display Memorial Day weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In celebration of Memorial Day, Oglebay is kicking off the summer season with a breathtaking fireworks display and a variety of activities the whole family will enjoy.

2020 Memorial Day activities include:

· Fireworks Display –Bring the family and join us on Saturday, May 23 at 9:15 p.m. for an unforgettable fireworks display over Schenk Lake. Guests may view the fireworks from the safety of their vehicle or from a preferred location within the park so long as social distancing is observed.



· Memorial Day Staycations From $79 Per Night – Get out of the house and jumpstart your summer with a fun-filled staycation complete with accommodations at Wilson Lodge and Activity Wristbands which include admission to mini golf, pedal boats, aqua cycles, kayaks, aerial course, bike rentals and outdoor tennis. Overnight rates start at $79 per night with stay dates available Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3czZuD7.



· 50% Off Oglebay Activity Wristbands – Play all day with half-price Activity Wristbands Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25. Activity Wristbands include admission to the following park activities: mini golf, pedal boats, aqua cycles, kayaks, aerial course, bike rentals and outdoor tennis. Half-price wristbands may be purchased at the Schenk Lake Boathouse. Social distancing will be observed for all park activities, and group activities will be limited to 25 guests or less. Due to government guidelines, the following activities are currently unavailable: outdoor pool, Good Zoo, Mansion Museum and Glass Museum.



· NEW Crispin Café –Take a seat on the beautiful, recently-renovated Crispin Center patio and experience Oglebay’s newest outdoor dining venue. Enjoy beautiful scenery as you dine on summer favorites from gourmet burgers to our famous crab cakes on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 – 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Menu available at https://bit.ly/3g7TBPq.



· Twilight Golf Specials at Speidel Golf Club – In celebration of Memorial Day, Valley Pass holders receive $10 off Speidel twilight rates Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 after 3 p.m. Tee times are based on availability. To enroll in the free Valley Pass rewards program, visit http://bit.ly/2klXxEg. For Speidel rates and tee times, visit http://bit.ly/2VlpDAV.



· Annual Fishing Tournament – Stop by Schenk Lake for the annual Fishing Tournament on Sunday, May 24 from 9 – 11 a.m. Prizes for catching the largest fish will be awarded in the following categories: Kids (ages 10 and under) and Adults (ages 10 and up). Social distancing will be observed, and all group activities will be limited to 25 guests or less.

· Pony & Trail Rides at Oglebay Stables –Visit the Oglebay Stables for an exciting experience with these gentle animals. Pony rides and trail rides will be available Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. Please call 304-243-4042 for reservations.

For more information on these activities and future events and promotions, visit www.oglebay.com.

Latest Posts: