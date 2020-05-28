Oglebay’s Crispin Center Outdoor Pool Opening this Weekend

You could take a dip in Oglebay’s Crispin Center Outdoor Pool in a couple days but expect new safety precautions.

That outdoor swimming pool is the last of all Oglebay operations left to open.

According to Oglebay officials, the outdoor swimming pool is preparing to follow guidelines set by the state, the CDC, and the Wheeling Health Department.

All guests will have their temperatures taken to make sure they aren’t showing any symptoms, and everyone is expected to keep a social distance unless they are from the same household. There will be a limited capacity for the number of people in the locker rooms at one time.

Officials say they aren’t recommending you to wear masks on pool grounds, but you still can.

“We are doing everything that we can for the safety of our employees, the safety of our guests, following all the guidelines and trying to make sure everyone is following those guidelines. But we just want our guests to come and enjoy ourselves and use good common sense. “ Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Oglebay Operations

The Wilson Lodge indoor pool is also opening Saturday.

Usually the swimming pools would have opened almost a week ago, but it’s been push back to this weekend due to the pandemic.

The Oglebay outdoor swimming pool will be open from 11am to 7pm this weekend through Labor Day.