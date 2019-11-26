Breaking News
Bransfield must apologize and pay back $792,638

Oglebay’s Winter Festival of Lights nominated for USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA. – Oglebay has announced that the Winter Festival of Lights has been nominated for Best Holiday Lights Display in North America in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice award contest.

Selected by a panel of travel experts, Oglebay’s Winter Festival of Lights was selected among 20 national contenders in the contest’s Public Holiday Lights Display category.

To vote for Oglebay’s Winter Festival of Lights, visit here

Online voting will remain open to the public through Mon., Dec. 2 at Noon ET. Users may vote once per day for the duration of the contest. The top 10 displays will be announced on 10Best.com on Fri., Dec. 13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter