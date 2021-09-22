Oh my gourd, it’s delicious! Mugshots takes us behind the counter to make their famous PSL!

Grab your pen and paper, this is the concentrate for the sold-out Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew at Mugshots.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some people wait all year for this time… Others just don’t get it! The first day of fall means we’re now in the full swing of Pumpkin Spice Latte Season, baby!

7NEWS has been getting tips that the pumpkin drinks made at Mugshots Coffee Shop, on Main St. in Wheeling, are fall in a cup. So, we reached out to the owner, Grant Coleman, who agreed to give away *some* of his recipes.

Here’s what you need:

4 cups of cold brew coffee

2 cups of coconut milk

1 cup of organic evaporated cane sugar

1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice

1 can of pumpkin puree

The trick is that we’re using our actual pumpkin puree and not just a sauce or syrup that is manufactured. So, we’re making this ourselves. Grant Coleman, Owner of Mugshots Coffee Shop

On a stove, whisk your coffee, coconut milk and the orange stuff. Let it warm but NEVER let it boil.

Next, add that S in the P-S-L… AKA most of your spice. But, save a pinch or two for the end so the flavor doesn’t cook off.

“We’ll hold a little back because the stuff we add later on in the process will pop it a little more,” said Coleman.

Finally, the sugar and lots of it. You’re not drinking a pumpkin spice latte for the mushy pumpkin anyways.

Let the flavors simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Here’s the hard part: Put the concoction in the fridge overnight to let the fall taste really soak.

If you make this at home, you’ll be set for 16 cups, after adding your ice/water.

Mugshots mixes one part concentrate with an equal part water to create their 100 percent autumn-famous drink.

“Well, we sold out of our concentrate today. So, on the first day we ran out of the pumpkin pie cold brew that is our go-to drink. So. September and October are by far the most busy time of the year for coffee shops just because of pumpkin spice season.” Grant Coleman, Owner of Mugshots Coffee Shop

If you’re not a coffee fan but want your pumpkin fill; the pumpkin rolls, cinnamon muffins and frosted cinnamon rolls at Mugshots all come from the Fat Apple in Bridgeport and are delicious.