Ohio Co. Schools providing bagged meals to students during statewide closure

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools will continue to provide meals to students after Gov. Jim Justice closed all schools across the Mountain State, beginning Monday.

Bagged breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials are urging students and parents to visit the site closest to their residence.

Bethlehem Elementary School (Gymnasium Door)

Bridge Street Middle School (Parking Lot Door)

Elm Grove Elementary School (Cafeteria Door #6)

Madison Elementary School (Side Door Near North York Street)

Middle Creek Elementary School (Front of School)

Ritchie Elementary School (Front of School)

Triadelphia Middle School (Front of Annex Building)

Warwood School (Elementary Cafeteria Door)

West Liberty Elementary School (Back Door)

Woodsdale Elementary School (Front of School)

There will not be a meal pickup at Wheeling Park High, Steenrod Elementary nor Wheeling Middle School.

Meal pickups will continue until the governor lifts the statewide school closure. Ohio County Schools is working to provide additional meal pickup sites around the community.

