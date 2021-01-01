Ohio County closes out NYE with 62 new covid cases

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department’s final covid update for 2020 featured more than 60 new cases.
Of those cases, 18 came from a long-term care facility, and another five from corrections. A local university added two more, but health officials did not specify which institution.
As Ohio County enters 2021, health officials have reported a total of 2,693 cases, as well as 43 covid-related deaths.
Free covid-19 testing resumes in Ohio County this upcoming Monday, January 4 (11AM – 4PM) at the following locations:
- Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane
- Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street
