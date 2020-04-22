Ohio County Commission decides Cares Act funds among entities

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Commission green lit a plan that determines the amount of money entities within the county are expecting for COVID-19-related costs.

The decision stems from Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement last week that each county will receive $100,000 under the Cares Act.

According to commissioners, they have matched that amount with $125,000 of their own, which brings the total funding at $225,000. Of that $225,000, six entities will receive $10,000 a piece while the amount between fire departments, law enforcement and EMS varies.

We tried to do it as fairly as we could. Some of the volunteer fire departments make more runs than others. Two are getting a little more than others, but in the end, I think everyone is going to be very happy. Tim McCormick, President of Ohio County Commission

Commissioners say the money will be set aside for COVID-19 costs, supplies and first responders.

The next meeting is planned for May 5.

