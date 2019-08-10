Ohio County determined to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County held it’s annual Relay for Life event at Wheeling Park Friday evening.

Some of the event’s goals include raising money to fight cancer and spreading awareness about various forms of the disease.

Participants were encouraged to get screened for cancer early and often because it could help save lives.

More than 50 cancer survivors participated in this year’s Relay For Life for Ohio County.

I’ve been participating in Relay for Life for about 14 years. I started to honor my mother who passed away and I actually got my diagnosis a week after being at a Relay for Life event. I remember watching the survivors walk their walk and just thinking, ‘that’s going to be me. I’m going to be a survivor.’ And just to know that you have a whole community behind you and supporting you, it really lifts you up and is encouraging. Kelly Kent, cancer survivor

It’s good to see everybody come together as a community and support people that have been through cancer or are going through cancer because you don’t see that a lot anymore. Sarah Martin, Event Lead for Ohio County Relay for Life

Since the 1980s, Relay For Life events have raised more than $5 billion.

Attendees dressed up in cowboy hats and boots for this year’s theme: ‘Give Cancer the Boot.’