Ohio County EMA pushing residents to use alert system

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Being alert and staying informed is essential during this pandemic. That’s why county officials are encouraging residents to use a system they’ve had around for a while so you can know of everything going on within the county, and even others.

Many counties in our area have mass notification systems, or emergency alert systems, already set up. And, officials are saying these alert systems are a great way of keeping up to date on information… especially now. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo says quote–

Although the system has never been utilized for a pandemic, it gives us the capability to send information if a “hotspot” for the COVID-19 is occurring. Now is the time to sign up for this important system. LOU VARGO, Ohio County EMA Director

We could actually notify the public if there’s any changes in regard to the status of the health in the county. Working with the health department, we can actually push that information out via this system as well. So. It’s very flexible. TOM HART – DIRECTOR, MARSHALL CO. EMA

In the past—the system was mainly used for weather alerts, but now, they have It set up to keep you and your family safe during the COVID_19 crisis.

We can be able to push out information on additional guidance coming from the health department or even from the state and federal level. If there’s any type of information that needs to be pushed out in regards to sheltering in place, or staying at home, or any type of clinics and things along those lines we can push that information out and push it out quickly. TOM HART – DIRECTOR, MARSHALL CO. EMA

Both Ohio and Marshall County alerts can be received by text, email, or phone call to a landline.

And—signing up is simple. Just go to the respective website, click on the emergency alert tab, and sign up for any area and alert you want to be notified for. Or text 69310.

It’s an easy way to be able to push out emergency information to the public and be able to get it out to them in real time as well. So, it’s important for people to get set up. We’ve got a lot of folks registered but we felt this was a good time with everything that’s going on with COVID-19. TOM HART – DIRECTOR, MARSHALL CO. EMA

Officials say you don’t have to live within the county to receive alerts. So, if you have elderly family members that live in a different county, you can sign up for them to know when to check in with them.