Ohio County introduces new family treatment court

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We all know too well that kids are the ones most effected by the Opioid epidemic. They’re neglected forcing their parents to be stripped from them due to addiction.

Tuesday, Ohio County introduced a new and improved way of helping adults with drug addictions who have children. I was at the courthouse Tuesday as they welcomed Family Treatment courts to the Ohio Valley, something many officials in Ohio County are very excited about.

The Ohio County Family treatment court will provide more than court orders for families. It will give parents the opportunity to get clean and eventually be reunited with their kids.

What we’re going to do is help guide them through the process. Get them healthy. Try to get them reunified with their children sooner than they would in a regular system, because we know if families are healthy and children are healthy, we’re going to have much better outcomes for everyone. DAVID A. SIMMS, OHIO COUNTY JUDGE

But it’s not going to be a simple process. It will take months of hard work but will provide these parents with a support system that will hold them accountable. Something they may not have had in the past.

We will have contact with that aren’t every single day. We will do drug screens at least three times a week. They will go to some form of treatment every single day. STEPHANIE BOND- DIRECTOR PROBATION SERVICES, SUPREME COURT

And it wont just get them clean. They will also learn how to parent sober, get a job, housing, and even learn to cook.

We provide, certainly, addiction counseling. If there are concurrent mental health problems, we will provide mental health therapy. We have group therapy. We provide help with employment. Help with housing. We even have someone who called and offered nutrition classes and cooking classes for parents. DAVID A. SIMMS, OHIO COUNTY JUDGE

The state currently has three of these court systems in place. They’re in Boone, Randolph, and Ohio County. But their hopes are to extend this new system throughout not only all of West Virginia, but the entire United States, because -well- it works.

But this addiction epidemic that we have going through the state is everywhere. Family treatment courts should be everywhere, and I’m hoping at some point in time they will be as we grow and learn and figure out how to do this effectively, because it’s done all over the county. Kids are being helped. Families are being reunited all over. STEPHANIE BOND- DIRECTOR PROBATION SERVICES, SUPREME COURT

There are currently five officials directly involved with the Family Treatment Court, and over 20 people on the treatment team. And Judge Simms expects that number to grow.