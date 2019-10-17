Ohio County moves another step closer to a second access road for The Highlands

Ohio County, W.VA. (WTRF)- One of the hot topics in Ohio County has been a second access road to the Highlands from Interstate 70, especially in light of planned road work.

Yesterday, the Ohio County Development Authority meeting moved the process forward for that second interchange.

They are planning to buy credits for mitigation, to speed up the process.

Also, part of the authority’s plan is also to have a gas pipeline lowered on Storch’s Run for construction of the access road. Authority President Randy Whorton says these are two huge steps.

We could talk for a long time about many of the reasons why a second interchange is so important especially in reference to Two Mile Hill. And problems that exist there from time to time…whether it’s weather-related or accident-related. So a project as big as the Highlands needs more than one way in and one way out. Randy Whorton- Ohio County Devlopment Authority

