Schools and commission reach a deal on Ohio County PROs

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- It took a while, but there is now a deal to provide some prevention resource officers in Ohio County next school year. As for how many, that comes down to financial expenses.

Ohio County Schools and the Ohio County Commission agreed on a cut back from five to three prevention officers.

Here’s how the plan works. The three sheriff’s deputies would serve during the school year, which is about nine months. When school’s out, they’ll have three months to be available to the sheriff’s department to do extra road patrols and cover vacations.

The Board of Education has agreed to fund $60,000 per deputy for this program, and the Sheriff’s Department agreed to pay $30,000 through a grant.

We’re always thrilled we can work with the Ohio County Board of Education and that we can come to a positive conclusion and provide a positive influence on the lives of our students. We look forward to continuing this well into the future. Randy Russell, Ohio County Administrator

Ohio County Administrator Randy Russell said this plan reduces the cost significantly.

He explained last year the schools had six prevention resource officers, but that became a financial burden Next year there will be an officer at Wheeling Park, Warwood, and Middle Creek and Bethlehem.

Russell added they already have three officers all trained and qualified to be in the schools.