Ohio County Schools moves to four-day model next week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Starting Monday, February 1, all elementary and middle school students in Ohio County Schools will be attending school four days a week.
Students will no longer alternate days, and Wednesday will remain as the lone remote learning day. This schedule will continue regardless of what color coded map reads.
An in-person learning schedule for Wheeling Park High School will be announced at a later date.
