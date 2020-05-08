Ohio County Schools partners with Usborne Books for some summer reading

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students have been out of school since March. In this time, their way of learning has changed drastically

And one new collaboration is letting these students receive the much needed educational material even in the summer.

Ohio County Schools and Usborne Books and More have joined together to get books to students

during the time they need it most: summer!

This focuses on grades Pre-K to third grade.

Ohio county schools asked for 100, $5 donations. Usborne books then matched these donations by 50 percent to purchase brand new books for students.

But the biggest surprise of this was their first goal was met in just under 20 hours. Their new goal is close to 30 donations away.

Student services director, Raquel McLeod, says these books are beyond important to help maintain the learning process.

Because we don’t want any regression. We ended on a high note with all of the things we are doing through our schoology through our google hangouts our google meetings and as great as that is they still need those actual books in their hands. Raquel McLeod – Ohio County Student Services Director

While donations continue to come in and goals are surpassed, they may even be capable of extending the books into the fourth and fifth grades.

Books will be handed out with the food this summer.

If you would like to donate to help purchase books, donations can be made at this website: linktr.ee/katysbooknook.