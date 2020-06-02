Ohio County Schools prep for summer meals program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Every summer, Ohio County Schools take part in the USDA Summer Nutrition Program for seven to eight weeks.

However, due to the recent circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Governor Jim Justice has asked every county board of education to feed students for 10-12 weeks this summer.

The meals will be made available through curbside pickup.

From June 4 through August 13, meals will be available for pickup once per week from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Meal boxes will include five days of breakfast and lunch meals.

We will be passing out meals at twelve different locations throughout the county where students, parents or guardians can come and pick up these meal boxes. We follow the summer guidelines for meal patterns so there will be nutritious meals, foods that kids like. We understand that we are taking a big part in their lives right now because they depend upon these meals. Renee Griffin, Child Nutrition Director – Ohio County Schools

