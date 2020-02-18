Ohio County Schools reinstate Woodsdale Elementary Principal; BOE responds

UPDATE 3:43PM (2/18) – Ohio County Board of Education provided the following statement regarding the reinstatement of Woodsdale Elementary Principal Ashlea Mich.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the Board of Education of the County of Ohio unanimously voted to allow Ashlea Minch the opportunity to return in the role of principal to Woodsdale Elementary School. Mrs. Minch will return to that position on Monday, February 24, 2020.

The Board does not condone the actions of Mrs. Minch and believes they were wholly inappropriate. However, the Board and Dr. Miller have decided to provide Mrs. Minch with the chance to not only regain our trust, but the trust of each parent, student, and staff member of Woodsdale, as well as that of the community as a whole.

This was a very difficult decision for the Board, but we believe that based on all the evidence presented, the action taken today is in the best interest of our school system. The Board took this process very seriously, considering all the facts provided to it and taking into account the notoriety caused by this situation. While the Board does not condone Mrs. Minch’s conduct, we do not believe the conduct was meant to, or actually caused, harm to any student, and we believe the evidence provided showed school staff acted appropriately. The conduct at issue here was the result of poor judgment, an assessment with which Mrs. Minch agrees, and for which she will make the appropriate apologies. We expect better conduct from all Ohio County Schools employees; we also believe in appropriate second chances that give our employees the opportunity correct behavior and improve at their job.

Mrs. Minch will return with a detailed corrective action plan. This plan will include a mentor for Mrs. Minch and will require that she be closely monitored by Ohio County Schools’ Central office staff. We believe that Mrs. Minch has some very good qualities, showed remorse for her actions, and is committed to bettering herself.

Statement – Ohio County Board of Education