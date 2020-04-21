Ohio County reacts to WV schools closing for rest of academic year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia schools are keeping its doors shut to students for the rest of the school year following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine making the same announcement one day earlier.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered schools to close during Tuesday’s press briefing.

The Ohio County School District is one of several schools in the state that’s having to close.

It’s a big deal to many students, especially the Class of 2020.

The school district is still expecting a senior graduation but not until late summer. Graduation is slated to be in-person after administrators surveyed the opinions of seniors, according to school officials.

Just like so several schools throughout West Virginia and Ohio, Ohio County Schools has been educating their students in spite of the pandemic.

Just grateful for all the work our Ohio County Schools staff has done and will continue to do because that’s what’s best for our kids. It’s been a really, really tough time, but it’s been really nice to see people come together to help our kids. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

According to school officials, online schooling from home and meal distribution will continue.

Latest Posts: