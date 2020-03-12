Ohio County Schools will operate on a Two Hour Delay Friday

Wheeling, WV.A (WTRF)- Ohio County School official Gabe Wells stated that Ohio County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay in light of coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent of Ohio County Schools, Dr. Kim Miller, released the following statement

We would like to share our current status regarding COVID 19 with the Ohio County Schools community of students, parents and employees.

We have been in constant communication with Howard Gamble from the Ohio County Health Department, as well as, various state agencies and officials.

Although there has not been a confirmed case in Ohio County, we are working hard to maintain a clean and safe environment for all our students and staff. Our enhanced cleaning procedures will continue as needed.

We are taking every step necessary to monitor the situation and be proactive in our preparation for worst case scenario. Most importantly, we ask that any employee or student that is sick to please stay home.

In regards to possible school disruptions, we are developing online lessons that can be accessed through our online platforms and instructional packets for all of our students.

In order to best prepare, tomorrow we will be operating on a 2 hr delay to give our teachers time to work on instructional packets and to give our custodial staff additional time to deep clean and disinfect.

We would like to stress that this is a fluid situation and we share your stress and anxiety. We greatly appreciate your understanding and ask for your support as we navigate the unique circumstances together.

We will communicate as frequently as possible but ask that you please prepare for the possible disruption of normal school activities. The early childhood screenings planed for tomorrow will proceed as scheduled.

Superintendent of Ohio County Schools, Dr. Kim Miller