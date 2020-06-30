Ohio County Sheriff expects busy July 4th weekend on I-70

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local law enforcement expects a busy Fourth of July weekend and will make their presence known on the roadways.

People are working, shopping, vacationing, and just passing through…And speeding.

“We’re attempting to run more patrols coming down Two-Mile Hill,” said Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.

The speed limit on I-70 is 45 MPH all the way from the Oglebay exit (2A) to the Pennsylvania state line.

At times, there’s anger and rage behind the wheel.

“We’ve actually had numerous people yelling at people,” Howard said.

Coming upon split lanes too fast to make a decision can cause havoc.

“We’ve had several barrels taken out, people hitting those,” he said.

Speeding isn’t limited to the highways. It’s an issue on the back roads as well.

Sheriff Howard says to bear in mind that the other drivers might be speeding, impaired, angry or just not very good drivers.

“Pay attention,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter