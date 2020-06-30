Ohio County Sheriff expects busy July 4th weekend on I-70

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local law enforcement expects a busy Fourth of July weekend and will make their presence known on the roadways.

People are working, shopping, vacationing, and just passing through…And speeding.

“We’re attempting to run more patrols coming down Two-Mile Hill,” said Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.

The speed limit on I-70 is 45 MPH all the way from the Oglebay exit (2A) to the Pennsylvania state line.

At times, there’s anger and rage behind the wheel.

“We’ve actually had numerous people yelling at people,” Howard said.

Coming upon split lanes too fast to make a decision can cause havoc.

“We’ve had several barrels taken out, people hitting those,” he said.

Speeding isn’t limited to the highways. It’s an issue on the back roads as well.

Sheriff Howard says to bear in mind that the other drivers might be speeding, impaired, angry or just not very good drivers.

“Pay attention,” he said.