Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is suspending the acceptance of concealed carry applications/renewals

Wheeling, WV.A (WTRF)- The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that they are suspending the acceptance of concealed carry applications/renewals.

They state this is due to an abundance of caution.

The suspension lasts until April 01, 2020.

They are also suspending all fingerprinting for job applications, security clearances, and personnel records.

If you have any questions you may call 304-234-3792 or 304-234-3680 for more information.