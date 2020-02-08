CLEVELAND (AP) – Ohio’s private nonprofit development corporation says it’s giving one of the developers of a proposed ethane “cracker” plant $20 million.
JobsOhio spokesman Matt Englehart said in a statement Friday the money will be paid directly to a contractor for the developers to complete engineering and site-related preparation work.
The Appalachian region surrounding southeastern Ohio’s Belmont County has been eagerly awaiting a decision from PTTGC America LLC and partner Daelim Chemical USA about whether it will build a multi-billion dollar plant.
Officials say the facility would create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions.
Latest Posts:
- FINAL: Oklahoma defeats West Virginia, 69-59
- Ex-WVa school janitor sentenced in sex assault of girl
- Saturday night’s sky to feature full “Snow” moon
- Ohio jobs office provides $20M for proposed ethane cracker in Belmont County
- Ohio flu hospitalizations reach highest number this season