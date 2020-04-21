Ohio K-12 Schools Closed for Rest of School Year

Ohio schools are keeping its doors closed to K-12 students for the remainder of the academic school year because of COVID-19 concerns. According to Governor DeWine’s Monday press briefing, students will continue distance learning from home.

“Everybody has just stepped up and is doing things that they never would have thought they would have had to do, but they’re making the very best of a very, very difficult situation, and I’m just impressed. Every time I talk to teachers. Every time I talk to superintendents.” Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio

The Bridgeport School District is one of the many schools in Ohio that can relate.

“My heart breaks for all the kids, especially the senior class. Having a kid who’s a senior not seeing their awards, and not seeing them go to Prom and so forth.” Brent Ripley, Bridgeport Schools Superintendent

The curve of the virus has been flattened in Ohio, but DeWine says the virus is still out there and remains a threat. ​

“The fatality rate is exceedingly low among young people, but we also know young people are carriers. The reason the schools were shut before was because of our concern about kids coming in and going back to their families, and the spread occurs because of that. That issues continues to remain.”​ Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio

Graduation for seniors at Bridgeport has three alternative dates.

The original date is on May 27-th, and administration is looking at a date in June and two in July.