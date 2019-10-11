Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion show is coming to Ohio Valley

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — They will shoot two episodes at Steubenville High School on October 26.

And you could be in the audience.

We went to Columbus where they taped a show in their regular studio.

We got to meet people behind the scenes, and the contestants who want to win that money for all kinds of reasons.

Eight people get chosen out of 20,000 entries.

They rehearse everything, walking through every part of the show.

Contestants get their hair and makeup done.

Everyone gets to know each other.

“My son is from Michigan,” said one contestant.

“I’m sorry,” yelled the emcee with a grin. “He can’t stay!”

When the show goes on the road, it has a positive economic impact on the towns they visit.

“We hire local caterers,” said Producer Barry Riley. “We hire local DJs who come out and provide music for our audience. Of course we rent maybe 40, 50 60 hotel rooms for our staff and crew and the contestants.”

Each contestant wants to win for their own reason.

Rosita wants to donate toward rebuilding a church in a third world country.

And she wants to send her daughter to college.

“I just really believe in her,” she said. “And I know that one day she’ll be a wildlife biologist.”

Richard, 86, is a contestant for the eighth time!

He won $50,000 last time.

“I’m the champion, according to the paperwork I have,” he said. “So I have to defend my title.”

As he was introduced, the emcee roared, “Don’t let that smile fool you! He is a ruthless competitor who will stop at nothing!”

So did he win?

We won’t know until that show airs on October 19.

Those will air November 2 and 9 on WTRF 7News.