Ohio man sentenced to over four years in prison for superimposing child’s face onto adult pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United States Attorney David M. DeVillers announced Monday that a Warren County man was sentenced to 53 months in prison for creating obscene material from the images of a minor’s face and adult pornography.

Kenneth Michael Laseur, 36, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to possessing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, according to a release.

According to court documents, Laseur was arrested in March 2018 for violating the terms of his probation from a 2017 conviction for telecommunications harassment. His cell phone and computer were seized and searched.

On those devices, Laseur had images of a minor female, who he knew and was younger than 12 years old, that were modified to make it appear that she was engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Laseur admitted to his probation officer and to the FBI that he created the images using photo-shopping tools he found on the Internet.