Ohio parents called ‘domestic terrorists’ in letter by National School Boards Association; OSBA ends membership

The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) has decided to terminate its membership with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) after a letter sent out by the organization to the Biden administration called parents domestic terrorists.

OSBA said the letter was sent on behalf of the state and it’s far from the truth and they were not notified of the letter, nor were we asked for their thoughts.

The Ohio School Boards Association states that they strongly disagreed with NSBA’s decision to request federal intervention as well as their claims of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

Parental and community discussion at school board meetings are strongly valued said OSBA and they reject labeling of parents as domestic terrorists.

Congressman Bill Johnson applauded the decision by the Ohio School Boards Association decision.

“It’s shameful that parents around the country are being labeled as domestic terrorists by the Biden Administration for wanting to be involved and have a say in their children’s education,” said Congressman Johnson. “Parents, working with teachers and local school boards, are best equipped to make educational decisions concerning their children. As a father of four and with a child currently in Ohio’s public school system, I know firsthand the important role parents play in their children’s education. Instead of punishing parents for caring about what their children are being taught in the classroom and for wanting to support the teachers/school officials in their efforts, the Biden Administration should be celebrating their involvement.

“Increasing parental involvement in education decisions is a nationwide movement…it’s an awakening in response to several disturbing reports highlighting the prevalence of Critical Race Theory, and other radical notions, being taught to our children. OSBA’s decision to sever ties with its national counterpart is a step in the right direction to protecting children and empowering parents to having a more influential voice in the education of their children. I hope more organizations follow OSBA’s lead.”