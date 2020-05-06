Ohio retailers set sights on reopening; tattoo parlors wait with uncertainty

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – In the plan to reopen businesses in Ohio, one industry says it is being left in the dark.

Tattoo parlor owners say they’re still waiting to see a solid timeline to reopen, even as other industries are given the green light.

This place here is actually safer to get tattooed in my shop, I promise you, than it is to go to Rural King or Sam’s Club on a Saturday. Dennis Gilbert, Owner – Breaking Skin Tattoo & Body Piercing

On the other hand, retailers has been given a set date to reopen. Gov. Mike DeWine has set up advisory groups to look at restaurants, salons and gyms, but so far, there has been no mention of tattoo shops.

He won’t even speak of tattoo shops. He talks about a slow opening, but totally leaves tattoo shops out of the picture. I think we’re put into a category because we’re tattooing and it’s close, one-one-one, but most people don’t realize the precautions that we go through here. All of these safety precautions that he’s putting in place for these retailers to open up, these are things we’ve done all along, even before COVID-19. Dennis Gilbert, Owner – Breaking Skin Tattoo & Body Piercing

The governor recently issued a ‘Stay Safe Ohio Order’ which mandates tattoo shops remain closed until at least May 29.

Gilbert believes with low traffic, appointment scheduling and intensive sanitation procedures already in place, he and his staff are ahead of the curve.

It’s safe to come in here on a one-on-one basis. We don’t have much foot traffic. On a typical day we maybe have six customers come through this shop. Why can’t we open up like everyone else? To call us nonessential—I have 12 employees in my shop who consider this shop very essential to their livelihood. Dennis Gilbert, Owner – Breaking Skin Tattoo & Body Piercing

It’s really rare that you find a job that you want to wake up to and say that you love. I miss my shop family. I miss all of the clients that come in and out of here. I just want us to open back up and continue doing what we love. Kaytee Schubert, Shop Manager – Breaking Skin Tattoo & Body Piercing

Gilbert said he is still waiting for a small business loan.

Breaking Skin Tattoo & Body Piercing has released a YouTube video demonstrating the shop’s cleaning and safety procedures that protects employees and customers from COVID-19.

