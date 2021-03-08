Ohio Sheriff’s Office Needs Help Locating Sex Offender

Guernsey County, OH (WTRF)- The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a convicted sex offender who has failed to report to authorities as required by Ohio law.

Authorities are looking for Scott Sutton who was previously convicted on Nov. 18, 2019, of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and sentenced to 24 months in prison in March 2020. He was also classified as a sex offender.

Sutton is required to report to the sheriff’s office in the county where he lives and verify information pertaining to being a registered sex offender.

Sutton’s prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on Community Control Sanctions.

A warrant for his arrest for failing to report to a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court probation officer was issued on Dec. 30.

His last known address was in Cambridge.

Anyone who knows the location of Sutton is asked to call 911 or the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, 740-439-4455.