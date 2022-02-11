Love or is it jail time that’s in the air?

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office was in the Valentine’s Day mood.

The Office posted a valentine on their Facebook page for saying they have ‘multiple official valentines waiting for him from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.’

The man who received the valentine? Timothy Allan Gant.

Gant is wanted for burglary, obstructing justice, robbery, larceny, theft, and breaking and entering.

The Office says Gant is cordially invited to 1622 Spielbsch Avenue and that he can RSVP in person.

If you have seen Timothy or know of his whereabouts call The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force 1-866-4WANTED, the U.S. Marshals office in Toledo at 419-259-6286 or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.