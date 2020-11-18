Ohio University Eastern creates COVID-19 testing site

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Around this time of year we usually hear about pop-up shops for the holidays, but this year, we are seeing pop-up COVID-19 testing sites instead.

The Belmont County Health Department teamed up with the National Guard to provide this free service.

The COVID-19 testing took place in a parking lot at the Ohio University Eastern campus in Saint Clairsville on Wednesday.

They estimate more than 100 people were tested before noon and said the process is quick, easy, and all you have to bring is yourself.

They don’t need to bring anything. When they pull up, they will be given a form. They’ll put their information on so we can reach back out to them if they’re positive and on the results. We don’t need insurance cards, we don’t need ID’s, it can be Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, it doesn’t matter what your residency is, you can get your test done today. Robert Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

This event ended at 2:00 on Wednesday afternoon, but they are trying to set up dates for future testing locations.

