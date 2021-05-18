Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule

The 4th of July will be here before you know it.

In order to get the celebrations rolling, it is good to start making plans for the holiday early.

Here’s a schedule of the different fireworks displays from around the Ohio Valley so you know exactly where to go to be a part of the fun!

(If you know your city or town’s firework display date and time, please submit it by email to news@wtrf.com)

Cameron: July 4, Cameron VFD, Dusk

Moundsville: July 4, Marshall County Fairgrounds, Dusk

Oglebay: July 3rd. Schenk Lake. Dusk