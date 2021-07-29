Ohio Valley Back To School Dates

Vet Voices
August 2

Sikora Montessori School

August 12

Tyler County Schools: Grades 1-6, 9, Pre-K and K Screening Group 1

August 13

Tyler County Schools: Grades 1-12, Pre-K and K Screening Group 2

August 16

Cambridge City Schools: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 9th

Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Screening Group 3

August 17

Cambridge City Schools- All 1-12 Grades

East Guernsey County Schools

Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Screening Group 4

August 18

Cambridge City Schools: Kindergarten Girls

Noble Local Schools

Steubenville City Schools

St.Mary Elementary School- St.Clairsville

St. Michael Parish School

St. Vincent de Paul School

The Linsly School

Toronto City Schools

Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Group A

August 19

Bridgeport City Schools

Brooke County Schools

Cambridge City Schools: Kindergarten Boys

Toronto City Schools: Pre-School and Kindergarten

Trinity Christian School

Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Group B

August 20

Corpus Christi

Tyler County Schools: All Kindergarten Students

August 23

Bellaire City Schools

Bishop John King Mussio Elementary

Hancock County Schools: Grades 1-12

Harrison County Schools

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Shadyside City Schools

St. Clairsville Schools

St. Joseph The Worker Grade School

St. Paul Grade School

Tyler County Schools: All Pre-K Students

Weirton Madonna

Wetzel County Schools

Wheeling Central

August 24

Marshall County Schools

Our Lady of Peace

Wheeling Country Day

August 25

Buckeye Local Schools

Caldwell School

Martins Ferry City Schools

Ohio County Schools: – Grades 1 – 12

Union Local Schools

August 26

St. Mary Elementary School- Martins Ferry

August 27

Indian Creek Schools: High School & Middle School

August 30

Hancock County Schools: Kindergarten

August 31

Ohio County Schools: Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten

Switzerland of Ohio

September 7

Hancock County Schools: Pre K

Indian Creek Schools: Cross Creek & Hills Elementary

September 31

Ohio County Schools: Pre-School

