Eight Catholic Schools in the Upper Ohio Valley are united in the mission to serve others.

In honor of the Feast of St. Francis (October 4) and World Caring Day (celebrated in June when

schools are on summer break), the Advancement Directors started collaborating on a caring

and sharing project for each of the eight schools.

Each year the schools work together on a project or activity that will bring them together outside of sports competitions.

A Fall and Spring event allows the students and school communities to celebrate their mission off the court or field.

Catholic schools have always focused on serving the local community and those

in need near and far. Various service projects are in place to motivate the school community,

get the students involved in service, and even help those in the Valley in need. Tuesday,

October 11, 2022, has been identified as Caring for our Community Day!

St. Michaels Parish School in Wheeling is partnering with the Gabriel Project. Students are

donating baby items for families in need. The Gabriel Project of West Virginia is immediate,

practical, and compassionate assistance to needy pregnant women and families with children

two years of age and younger.



Corpus Christi School in Warwood is doing a school-wide community clean-up. Preschool

through eighth grade and school staff will head out into Garden Park, the baseball field, and

onto parts of the Heritage Trail to pick up litter and improve their community.



Our Lady of Peace School in Mt. Olivet will create cards for their community. Cards will be

distributed throughout the surrounding neighborhoods of Mt. Olivet and Bethlehem.

Additionally, the Student Council will volunteer at Catholic Charities to make snow packs for the

homeless.

St Vincent de Paul Parish School in Elm Grove is partnering with Catholic Charities 18th Street

Center. They are assembling and donating 100 brown bag meals that the 18th St. Center will

distribute to those in need. The elementary students will bring in donations for the food, and

the middle school will prepare the meals.

Central Catholic High School in Wheeling is incorporating Caring for our Community Day into

their Homecoming week. Students and staff are collecting hygiene products for Catholic

Charities. The Homecoming Court kicked off the Hygiene Product Drive on Sunday during their

Rosary Rally.



St. Paul Catholic School, Weirton Madonna, and St Joseph the Worker in Weirton will be making

cards and writing notes of encouragement for patients in the Weirton Medical Center (WMC)

Breast Care Center. Students will then deliver the cards to the hospital