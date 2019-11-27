Breaking News
Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council names new executive director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council formally introduced their new executive director Tuesday evening.

Jack Ramage takes over for Ginny Favede, who was named the 13th President of Wheeling University earlier this year.

Ramage previously served as executive director of the Master Builder’s Association of Western Pennsylvania.

OVCEC is a non-profit organization, consisting of general contractors, architects, engineers and many others in the construction industry.

