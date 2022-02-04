Ohio Valley effort keeping residents safe during storm

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a Ohio Valley-wide effort to keep residents safe during Winter Storm Landon.

Most counties in the area, like Brooke and Hancock, are experiencing power outages along with trees down.

Brooke County first responders battled two fires on top of the outages caused by the storm. The efforts in Brooke were assisted by the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department on a few of the 14 calls they received on Thursday night.

Fire officials say to continue and stay off the roadways if possible. However, they will still help where they can.

Of course anyone in our fire district or anywhere for that matter, we have back up power here, call us. Call dispatch and if we need them we’ll go get them, get them in where it’s warm. Chief Bob Fowler, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department

The counties are also monitoring creeks and streams in for possible flooding.

7News will continue to stay in constant communication with officials and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.