Ohio Valley Kroger employees to vote on contract

10 Ohio Valley Kroger stores will be voting this week on a contract offer which is being labeled as the company’s ‘last, best, and final,’ according to the Herald-Star.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776KS will meet with about 1,200 union members on Monday to go through the proposal with a vote likely coming on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Union’s President Wendell Young says the two sides have been negotiating for several months under a contract extension that will expire on Oct 2.

Young told the Herald-Star. that Kroger ‘has made it clear they are not going to extend the contract any more past Oct. 2, so the contract will expire. They’ve been firm on that, they will not extend it — they put on the table what they say is their last, best and final offer, so our membership is faced with the choice to approve it or turn it down.’

A no vote wouldn’t mean that workers would be on strike next week, says Young. “Our goal would be to urge the company to extend the contract and find a mutually acceptable contract, but the company has been very firm there will be no more extensions,” he said. “That’s why we say there’s a lot to think about.”

Kroger released a statement to the Herald-Star that said the two sides have ‘met discussed the terms and conditions of the contract” for the 10 Ohio Valley stores over the last several months.

We believe we have provided the UFCW Local 1776 with a strong offer, addressing the needs of our associates with a total compensation package of wages and benefits while allowing Kroger to stay competitive in the region,” the statement said.