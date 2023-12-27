MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

It’s a fun night full of parties and celebrations this weekend, as thousands of people all over the Ohio Valley will be looking to ring in the New Year.



However, statistics show that New Year’s Eve can also be one of the most dangerous times of the year for drinking and driving.



That’s why one local law firm is once again teaming up with an area cab company to help get you home safe.



Gold, Khourey & Turak is offering free cab rides home to people who have had too much to drink.



The rides will be offered by the IC Cab Company and will go from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. They are available for people in the Wheeling, Moundsville and most Belmont County areas.