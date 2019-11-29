Ohio Valley Mall hosts annual Chocolate Rush

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRD) — Hundreds of shoppers made their way to the Ohio Valley Mall Friday morning for Black Friday deals.

The mall hosted its annual Chocolate Rush giveaway at 6:00 a.m.

The first 200 shoppers outside the main entrance doors received a candy bar with a prize voucher inside the wrapper, including gift cards valued at $10 or more.

They say aside from the great deals, people love to come to the mall for the atmosphere.

The Ohio Valley Mall is open until 10:00 Friday night with great deals at more than 100 retailers.