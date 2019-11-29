Ohio Valley Mall opens for first Black Friday deals

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – As Thanksgiving is winding down, it’s time for many to ditch the dinner table and hop in the car to battle it out for those Black Friday savings.

The Ohio Valley Mall opened its doors at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and offered some perks for early shoppers.

The first 250 shoppers in line at Center Court got a free swag bag filled with coupons and giveaways.

The mall is open until 1:00 a.m. and will reopen Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. for the Chocolate Rush giveaway. The first 200 customers, ages 18 and older, outside the main entrance doors will receive a chocolate bar with a prize inside.

The Ohio Valley Mall will then be open until 10:00 p.m. Friday.



