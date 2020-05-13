Ohio Valley Mall reopens, introduces new shopping option

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Mall reopened its doors Tuesday to a good amount of shoppers.

Many vehicles were parked near Boscov’s and there was a waiting line for Fabio’s Pizza for most of the day as well. However, restaurants are still only offering carryout services as of right now.

Officials are also introducing a curbside option for customers who wish to remain in the comfort of their cars.

We’re about to launch ‘Mall-To-Go,’ and that would be color-coded entrances at the main entrance and the rear of the mall. And if a shopper orders an item from a store and doesn’t want to come into the store, this is where they can get their curbside. Candi Noble Greathouse, Mall Marketing Manager – Ohio Valley Mall

Officials encourage shoppers to call ahead before shopping at a specific store.

Some stores elected not to reopen May 12, including Victoria’s Secret, Marshall’s and Hallmark. The Kid Zone will also remain closed at the urging of the health department.

