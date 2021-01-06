Ohio Valley President Trump Supporters speak on what they saw at the capitol

Washington, D.C. (WTRF) Some Ohio Valley residents headed to D.C.’s Mall today to fight for what they call democracy.

They tell 7NEWS on this very cold day, they estimated 300-thousand people came out to protest the election.

The goal was to make a statement, saying the election was stollen and calling for an audit. And to listen to their country’s leader, with President Trump speaking to the crowd around one.

The protesters we talked to said it was all a peaceful event, but while there were police around the perimeter of the Mall, they saw few guarding the capitol. And around 1 or 2, some jumped the fence, and tear gas started.

“When we came back, we saw that everybody had breached all the fences, and I did witness and talk to a guy that just came back. He had a bulletproof vest on. He had been teargassed and his goal was to get inside… Which he did,” said the Ohio Valley Trump Supporter

This peaceful protester doesn’t know who or why people started breaching the fence and he doesn’t know if this protest changed much of anything with the election.

But, as people disperse, the Ohio Valley resident said he feels safe now.

A curfew has been issued for 6 PM. This protester says they’re not sticking around until night.

