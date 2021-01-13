Ohio Valley Style pizza shop open in South Korea

SOUTH KOREA (WTRF) It looks and tastes just like our very own Ohio Valley Style pizza, except you can’t find it here.

This pizza comes from South Korea, and all it took was for one Steubenville native to open it up a shop.

From never making pizza in his life to opening his very own pizza shop, the last three years have been a dream come true for Cullen Marshall… but it didn’t happen overnight.

Ever since college, Marshall’s lived in South Korea, but pizza there just wasn’t the same pizza he grew up with.

“I kept missing Ohio Valley pizza.” Cullen Marshall, owner of Hillbilly Pizza Shop

And so he got to work in his own kitchen in 2017.

“So, I brought a bunch of books and went on the internet and just kept looking for things.” Cullen Marshall, owner of Hillbilly Pizza Shop

And just like that… all his recipes were cleaned up and his opened Hillbilly Pizza in 2018.

“So, just trying to keep it like an authentic America restaurant, but with that Ohio Valley feel to it.” Cullen Marshall, owner of Hillbilly Pizza Shop

But Marshall says it isn’t 100% authentic Ohio Valley style. They leave the cold toppings and cold cheese off. But it’s still a square crispy pizza with a kind of thin and thick crust.

“It isn’t like a New York or a Chicago style pizza or like Detroit. It has its own taste.” Cullen Marshall, owner of Hillbilly Pizza Shop

Hillbilly Pizza has been open for three years now, and Marshall hopes for it to grow.