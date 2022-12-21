WHEELING, W.Va. — The former BMG Transport company is under new ownership and all sights are set on the future to provide Ohio Valley residents with updated, reliable transportation.

BMG Transport formerly located in Bridgeport, OH, was acquired by the IC brand of companies located at 1113 Main Street, Wheeling, WV.

IC Cab LLC serves the greater Wheeling area including but not limited to all locations in Ohio / Marshall Counties in WV and Belmont / Jefferson Counties in Ohio. IC Cab Company will pick up at any of these locations and take our passengers where they need to go both locally and out of town (examples include Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Columbus, Morgantown, Charleston, airports, etc…)

IC Cab is planning to build upon the foundation formed by the previous owner, Brian Giles of BMG, and bring the taxi service into a more modern era.

Some of the top priorities of IC Cab include reducing consumer wait times by employing more drivers and adding more vehicles to their fleet, expanding the previous service territory into the Jefferson County market, updating the current fleet of vehicles with brand new hybrid options, develop and implement the IC Cab mobile app (allowing consumers to hail a ride and track their rides using GPS on their smart phones), and add to the current consumer base with an emphasis on becoming and maintaining a more professional line of service.

IC Cab also provides contractual transportation for several area for-profits and non-profit organizations such as TA – Truck Stops, The Health Plan, WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals, Peterson Rehabilitation Hospital, the Wheeling YWCA, DaVita, and more.

IC Cab looks to continue those relationships with their established corporate partners and expand offerings to new partners, “I want personally thank all of our existing customers for their continued business during the transition and I also want to personally invite any Ohio Valley resident who needs transportation services to consider using IC Cab in the future,” said IC Cab Owner, Phil Sauvageot.