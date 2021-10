Ohio Valley Trick or Treat Times and Dates

*Trunk or Treat Times can be found at the bottom of the page*

** If your town or city would like to be featured on this page, please send your date and times to news@wtrf.com**

OCTOBER 26

Paden City: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

OCTOBER 28

Barnesville: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Cambridge: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

OCTOBER 30

Brooke County: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Flushing 5:30 PM- 7:00 PM

Follansbee: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

New Martinsville: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

St.Clairsville: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Steubenville: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Weirton: 5:000 PM – 7:00 PM

Wellsburg: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

OCTOBER 31

Bellaire 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Benwood: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Bridgeport: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Clairington 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Martins Ferry: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

McMechen 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Moundsville: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Powhatan Point: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wheeling: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Zanesville: 5:30 PM – 7:00 pm

TRUCK OR TREATS

Weirton

WV Northern Colege Parking Lot- Saturday, Oct 23- 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM